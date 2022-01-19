Gbajabiamila canvasses for review of Presidents’ qualifications

He stated that he believes the review of qualifications is the next logical step to improve the quality of candidates that are campaigning for the country’s leadership seat.

In his speech, Gbajabiamila stressed that the current level of educational qualifications required of presidential aspirants through the 1999 constitution which demands only a Secondary School Certificate of the candidates is the product of a different time and reality.

“As we have reduced the age for eligibility to contest those offices, so also, we should increase the minimum educational requirement. We cannot be talking about raising the standard of education and requiring the barest minimum for people vying for political offices. It is time to take another look at the provision. Let us lift our gaze from considerations of small things to focus on the pursuit and achievement of grand ambitions that lift us all and save the future,” concluded Gbajabiamila.