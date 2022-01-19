RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gbajabiamila canvasses for review of Presidents’ qualifications

Seye Omidiora

The Speaker of the House of Reps believes the educational qualifications required of Presidential aspirants should be higher.

Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed that he believes that the educational qualifications required of presidential hopefuls in the country is due a review by the National Assembly.

The Speaker made the revelation when he was speaking at the University of Lagos’ 52nd Convocation Lecture where he was a guest lecturer.

He stated that he believes the review of qualifications is the next logical step to improve the quality of candidates that are campaigning for the country’s leadership seat.

In his speech, Gbajabiamila stressed that the current level of educational qualifications required of presidential aspirants through the 1999 constitution which demands only a Secondary School Certificate of the candidates is the product of a different time and reality.

“As we have reduced the age for eligibility to contest those offices, so also, we should increase the minimum educational requirement. We cannot be talking about raising the standard of education and requiring the barest minimum for people vying for political offices. It is time to take another look at the provision. Let us lift our gaze from considerations of small things to focus on the pursuit and achievement of grand ambitions that lift us all and save the future,” concluded Gbajabiamila.

Seye Omidiora

