The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, has promised free healthcare coverage for all Lagosians if he's elected governor.

The candidate made the promise while speaking at a governorship debate organised by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba News Service on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

While answering a question on what he would do to improve healthcare in the state, the real estate developer said every Lagosian will have access to free healthcare with priority for pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

"People talk about health insurance but many Lagosians don't have money. Therefore, I'll return to free healthcare for every Lagosian," he said.

He also vowed that, if elected governor, there would be at least one primary healthcare centre in each ward and one general hospital in each local government area.

Other governorship candidates present at the debate were Olumuyiwa Fafowora of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Omolara Adesanya of the Providence People's Congress (PPC), and Adebisi Ogunsanya of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

While also speaking on healthcare, Adesanya promised to adequately equip hospitals and train health personnel to deliver better service to the people.

Ogunsanya promised to equip hospitals and increase the salary of health workers, while Fafowora promised to set up a health insurance plan that'll be beneficial to everyone.

All the candidates, except Fafowora, promised to create jobs and empower the youths in Lagos in a bid to drive down the scourge of insecurity in the state.

While Gbadamosi also proposed to increase the salaries of state workers, Adesanya promised to give grants to youths and create industrial parks.

Fafowora said he would eliminate crime in the state by enforcing law and order as governor.

"If anyone does anything against the law, they'll go to prison," he said.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, were notably absent at Saturday's debate even though they were scheduled to appear.

The Lagos governorship election will take place on March 2, 2019, with Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje considered favourites to win the coveted seat to head Nigeria's economic capital.