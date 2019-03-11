The Kano State Police Command has dismissed reports that officers arrested the state's deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, for disrupting the collation of results for the March 9 governorship election.

Reports had circulated early on Monday that the deputy governor and commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affair, Muritala Sule Garo were arrested at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa local government area of the state.

They had reportedly arrived at the venue of the collation centre around 2am and began to disrupt the process, leading to delay in the announcement of results.

However, in a statement signed by the Kano command's spokesperson, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, later on Monday, the deputy governor was actually a victim of harassment from thugs who gained access to the centre.

DSP Abdullahi disclosed that Garo and Nasawara LGA's chairman, Namis Sani, were the ones arrested for attempting to destroy election result sheets.

The statement read, "On the 11th March, 2019, at about 1am, one Muritala Sule, commissioner for local government, Kano State, and Namis Sani, the executive chairman of Nasarawa local government, Kano State, were arrested at Nasarawa local government area collation centre for 2019 gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.

"They were alleged to have penetrated the collation centre and attempted to destroy election result sheets, while His Excellency, the deputy governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, was rescued from the scene."

DSP Abdullahi said the thugs penetrated the centre and started attacking people there, including the deputy governor whom he said was "on visit".

He said those arrested from the collation centre were identified by witnesses including electoral officers.

The Police spokesperson further assured the public that investigation has commenced into the incident and whoever is found guilty of wrongdoing will be charged to court.

While he didn't disclose the status of the deputy governor, the BBC earlier reported that he has been released from custody.