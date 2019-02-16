The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams has reacted to the postponement of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Vanguard, Adams said the postponement has tainted the image of the country.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo, in a statement which he issued to newsmen also described INEC’s decision to move the elections as a slap to Nigeria.

He called for calm and peace, saying the unity of Nigerians is more important than selfish interests.

“Report of the non availability of sensitive and non sensitive election materials in about 15 states has raised questions on the credibility and level of preparedness of the electoral body, and the leadership of INEC should remember the inglorious story of the June 12 annulment that eventually draw the nation backward.

“I want to say that the one week window occasioned by the postponement will determine a lot of things about the Nigerian future, and there should be no inconclusive election, no excuse, either head or tail election must hold.

“Every plan is as good as its implementation. Ordinarily, the timing for the postponement is wrong, it should have come at least, two weeks before the election, not two hours to the day of election. And like every other Nigerians that have been reacting, I want to say it categorically, that it is sad that the electoral umpire had to shift the date of the election barely a few hours into the election.

“The biggest corruption is to rig an election. It is also frustrating that Nigerians gave up their livelihood. Businesses are put on hold across the country and Nigerians had to go through the same pain stocking assorted food stuffs, and staying at home just for them to cast their votes. But as a Nigerian who believe in peace and the unity of the country, I urge the INEC to prepare well and put its house in order for it to succeed in its duty to conduct free, fair and credible elections.”

