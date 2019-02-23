Adams, who voted alongside his wife, Mojisola, at Polling Unit 049, Omole Phase 2, Ikeja, Lagos, urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and orderly in subsequent elections.

He also urged Nigerians to remain calm and be patient with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I am highly impressed with the conduct of the INEC officers.

“They arrived the venue at the appropriate time and the process was peaceful.

“With the current situation, I think Nigerians have spoken by casting their votes, it is left for us to wait patiently as the result unfolds; I am impressed and I look forward to the outcome of the election,” Adams said.

Also, Sen. Ganiu Solomon, described Saturday’s election as peaceful.

He commended the operations of INEC and urged Nigerians to remain focused.