Ganduje’s son loses House of Rep election to NNPP candidate in Kano
Jobe is currently a member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency.
The governor’s son contested for Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency but lost to Tijjani Abudlkadir Jobe, a candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
The NNPP candidate polled 52, 456 votes while Ganduje polled 44,809 votes.
He will be returning to the lower legislative chamber for the fifth time.
