Ganduje’s son loses House of Rep election to NNPP candidate in Kano

Bayo Wahab

Jobe is currently a member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency.

Umar Ganduje, son of the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje. (Naijapolitics)
The governor’s son contested for Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency but lost to Tijjani Abudlkadir Jobe, a candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The NNPP candidate polled 52, 456 votes while Ganduje polled 44,809 votes.

He will be returning to the lower legislative chamber for the fifth time.

