news

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has vowed to ensure that his predeccessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, does not win re-election to the National Assembly in the 2019 general elections.

Kwankwaso was Kano State governor first between 1999 and 2003 and later between 2011 and 2015 before he paved the way for Ganduje to become his successor while they were both with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, both of them have fallen out, and Kwankwaso, the representative of Kano Central Senatorial District, has since defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking at the flag-off of the APC's campaigns in Kano Central at Kano Pillars Stadium in Sabon Gari, Kano, Ganduje said Kwankwaso has failed to properly represent the people of his constituency.

He urged the people of the constituency to replace him with Ibrahim Shekarau, another former Kano governor, who's the APC's candidate in the 2019 election.

He said, "Kwankwaso's three and half years at the Senate have brought no political dividends to the people of Kano Central because the Senator has turned deaf ears to the cries of his people and made no positive contributions to activities of the senate. He is now deaf, dumb and blind and we promise you to replace him with a better candidate in 2019."

The governor described Shekarau as a man of the people whose political achievements dwarf that of Kwankwaso whom he described as a political destitute.