RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will enhance the credibility of the 2023 general election.

He said this on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Cikin-Gari Ward, Unit 008 at Ganduje in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje noted that the measure was one of the innovation towards achieving sustainable electoral reforms to accelerate national development.

The governor said that INEC had taken elections to the next level with the introduction of BVAS, adding that he was satisfied with the conduct of the electorate and the exercise by INEC.

“I am impressed with the prompt commencement of the exercise in the area, as well as the peaceful conduct of voters,” he said.

Ganduje, however, noted that the accreditation was slow, but expressed optimism that the exercise would pickup before the end of the day.

He also expressed hope that the peaceful and large turnout of the electorate and adequate security arrangements that characterised the exercise so far would be sustained to ensure that it ended peacefully.

The governor also urged the electorate to turn out en masse during the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly election.

The News Agencyof Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gove cast his vote at about 9:55 am.

News Agency Of Nigeria

