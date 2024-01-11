ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje sets target to increase number of APC governors, lawmakers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the party’s media centre in terms of outlook and equipment would be upgraded under his chairmanship to make it modern.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje [TheNation]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje [TheNation]

He said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, 2024. .

“Our blueprint is to increase the numbers of legislators and governors that we have in the country, and by implications the numbers of State Houses of Assembly members.

“That is why we said that the APC will be active throughout the year.

“In our tradition, usually, political parties as institutions are only active during the electioneering.

“But in developed democracies, political parties as institutions are active because they are not only limited to election, but recruitment of members,” Ganduje said.

He said that a political party was a two-way traffic because it was expected to educate the people on progress made by the government and also make recommendations on its manifestos.

Ganduje said this was how the government was assessed, adding that the ongoing renovation and new innovations at the party’s national secretariat were for its progress and the nation.

“Before now, there was no church within the party secretariat, nobody went to church on the premises, but now, we have a new church building going on.

“We have shops to avoid street hawking around the complex and we have concrete drainage,” he said.

“We are not in an analogue period, but, I think what I have seen here is analogue,” the APC national chairman said.

