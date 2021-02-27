Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has fired his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his resignation this week for his inability to secure Nigeria.

Yakasai who tweets with the handle @Dawisu, was first arrested for his social media remarks.

His Dad, Alhaji Tanko-Yakasai, says the younger Yakasai was arrested by DSS operatives on his way to the barber shop.

The Kano State commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement, says the sacking is with immediate effect.

Yakasai was sacked “over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress government which he is serving.

“The aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe in,” the statement partly reads.

Ganduje also warned his political appointees and public servants to stop making unguarded comments.

Ganduje had suspended Yakasai in 2020 after the media aide criticized President Buhari's handling of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.