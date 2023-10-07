ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje said the committee was expected to interface with all contending people in the state.

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy. [Twitter:@dawisu]
Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy. [Twitter:@dawisu]

Recommended articles

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman performed the ceremony on Friday in Abuja.

“Since the return of democracy in 1979, we have documented a number of disagreements between principals, governors and their deputies, leading to impeachment or resignation and very uncomplimentary relationship.

“We are interested in ensuring a peaceful coexistence and a good working relationship between the state governor and his deputy,” Ganduje said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that this was the essence of the committee which he said comprised people with vast experience and cognitive knowledge on the issues in the state.

“This is a solid team that is well qualified to look into this issue and give appropriate recommendations to the party’s leadership,” the APC national chairman said.

He said the committee was expected to interface with all contending people in the state.

This, he added was with a view to gathering facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo deputy governor.

Ganduje said the committee was also to advise the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues leading to the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the committee also had the mandate to make necessary recommendations on the resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of its assignment.

“The committee has one week after its inauguration to submit its recommendation. We already sent a message that all further actions and processes should stop on this issue,” Ganduje said.

Responding, Alhaji Aminu Masari, the chairman of the committee, assured that the committee would do its best to come up with lastings on Ondo APC problems.

“I had the privilege of working harmoniously with Ondo State deputy governor, we had no rancour or disagreement, and our relationship is still up to this moment.

“Our committee will look at issues dispassionately. We will put in the very best in working for the party and its members. We will work with it to achieve the objectives set for us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the committee included the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, Sen. Jack Tilley Gyado, Sen. Tanko Almakura, Mr Martins Elechi, and Malam Mohammed Abubakar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primeboy [Vibrate]

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck