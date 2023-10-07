Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman performed the ceremony on Friday in Abuja.

“Since the return of democracy in 1979, we have documented a number of disagreements between principals, governors and their deputies, leading to impeachment or resignation and very uncomplimentary relationship.

“We are interested in ensuring a peaceful coexistence and a good working relationship between the state governor and his deputy,” Ganduje said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that this was the essence of the committee which he said comprised people with vast experience and cognitive knowledge on the issues in the state.

“This is a solid team that is well qualified to look into this issue and give appropriate recommendations to the party’s leadership,” the APC national chairman said.

He said the committee was expected to interface with all contending people in the state.

This, he added was with a view to gathering facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo deputy governor.

Ganduje said the committee was also to advise the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues leading to the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the committee also had the mandate to make necessary recommendations on the resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of its assignment.

“The committee has one week after its inauguration to submit its recommendation. We already sent a message that all further actions and processes should stop on this issue,” Ganduje said.

Responding, Alhaji Aminu Masari, the chairman of the committee, assured that the committee would do its best to come up with lastings on Ondo APC problems.

“I had the privilege of working harmoniously with Ondo State deputy governor, we had no rancour or disagreement, and our relationship is still up to this moment.

“Our committee will look at issues dispassionately. We will put in the very best in working for the party and its members. We will work with it to achieve the objectives set for us."

ADVERTISEMENT