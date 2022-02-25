RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ganduje has many corruption cases on him, says presidential anti-graft committee

Ima Elijah

"The governor has many cases to answer while in office and even more after leaving office."

Governor Ganduje
Governor Ganduje

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) says Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has several corruption cases to answer.

The executive secretary of the committee, Sadiq Radda, said this on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the 26th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) assessment held in Abuja.

However, Radda said: “The governor has many cases to answer while in office and even more after leaving office.

You can see in Kano, Ganduje has many cases to answer while in office, he will answer more out of office and sadly for the first time in Nigeria a son is taking his mother to the EFCC.

Recall, in October 2021 Hafsat, wife of Ganduje, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The first lady of Kano was arrested following the petition by her son, Abdulazeez Ganduje, who claimed his mother was involved in bribery and fraud.

Abdulazeez specifically accused his mother of receiving bribes and involving herself in a fraudulent deal.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

