APC chairmanship: Ganduje gets 7 days ultimatum to resign

Zazzaga, Chairman of the North-Central APC Forum and a former Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council member called for Ganduje's resignation, citing the party's constitutional breach regarding zoning.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 8, in Jos, Plateau State, Zazzaga revealed the ultimatum, stating that his letter to Ganduje clearly outlined the grounds for his demand.

He asserted, "The national chairmanship of the party was zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone, whereas Ganduje is from the North-West region."

Zazzaga emphasised that his request aligns with Article 31.5 of the APC Constitution and the party's ratified zoning arrangement, which designated Nasarawa State as the rightful holder of the chairmanship.

According to Zazzaga, Ganduje's August 2023 appointment to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu directly contravenes APC's constitution and internal democracy principles. He expressed frustration that prior attempts to resolve the matter within the party had been ignored.

"Ganduje is hellbent on occupying the position, which is constitutionally designated for the North-Central," Zazzaga said, highlighting that his actions risk further dividing the party, especially in the North-Central region.

The letter criticises Ganduje's appointment as violating party principles, sparking "resentment and disappointment" among party members, particularly in the North-Central region.

"The appointment…deepened the rancour, distrust, and divisions amongst millions of members, affecting the chances of the party winning any elections in the North Central," Zazzaga stated.

In addition to the constitutional breach, Zazzaga cited Ganduje's ongoing corruption trial in Kano State, suggesting that the party's credibility could be undermined if he remains in office.

"In light of the above, I call for the immediate resignation of His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje, PhD, as the National Chairman of our great party," Zazzaga declared, insisting this move would restore internal democracy and bolster APC's electoral chances.

As an alternative, Zazzaga proposed forming a fact-finding committee to evaluate Ganduje's appointment if he refuses to resign. However, he warned that he would pursue legal action if the ultimatum were disregarded.