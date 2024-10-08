ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chairmanship: Ganduje gets 7 days ultimatum to resign

Segun Adeyemi

Ganduje's ongoing corruption trial in Kano State was cited, suggesting that the party's credibility could be undermined if he remains in office.

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]
Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Zazzaga, Chairman of the North-Central APC Forum and a former Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council member called for Ganduje's resignation, citing the party's constitutional breach regarding zoning.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 8, in Jos, Plateau State, Zazzaga revealed the ultimatum, stating that his letter to Ganduje clearly outlined the grounds for his demand.

He asserted, "The national chairmanship of the party was zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone, whereas Ganduje is from the North-West region."

ADVERTISEMENT

Zazzaga emphasised that his request aligns with Article 31.5 of the APC Constitution and the party's ratified zoning arrangement, which designated Nasarawa State as the rightful holder of the chairmanship.

READ ALSO: Court postpones ruling, delays Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

According to Zazzaga, Ganduje's August 2023 appointment to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu directly contravenes APC's constitution and internal democracy principles. He expressed frustration that prior attempts to resolve the matter within the party had been ignored.

"Ganduje is hellbent on occupying the position, which is constitutionally designated for the North-Central," Zazzaga said, highlighting that his actions risk further dividing the party, especially in the North-Central region.

The letter criticises Ganduje's appointment as violating party principles, sparking "resentment and disappointment" among party members, particularly in the North-Central region.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The appointment…deepened the rancour, distrust, and divisions amongst millions of members, affecting the chances of the party winning any elections in the North Central," Zazzaga stated.

In addition to the constitutional breach, Zazzaga cited Ganduje's ongoing corruption trial in Kano State, suggesting that the party's credibility could be undermined if he remains in office.

"In light of the above, I call for the immediate resignation of His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje, PhD, as the National Chairman of our great party," Zazzaga declared, insisting this move would restore internal democracy and bolster APC's electoral chances.

As an alternative, Zazzaga proposed forming a fact-finding committee to evaluate Ganduje's appointment if he refuses to resign. However, he warned that he would pursue legal action if the ultimatum were disregarded.

The letter was copied to President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the APC National Working Committee, and the National Advisory Council, underscoring the gravity of the issue.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2024 - Wike

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2024 - Wike

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

APC chairmanship: Ganduje gets 7 days ultimatum to resign

APC chairmanship: Ganduje gets 7 days ultimatum to resign

Fishermen kill Hippo that killed Emir's guard, share meat with community

Fishermen kill Hippo that killed Emir's guard, share meat with community

FCT teachers call off strike following Wike's intervention on wage issues

FCT teachers call off strike following Wike's intervention on wage issues

IGP orders Police withdrawal, unseals 23 Rivers LG secretariates amid dispute

IGP orders Police withdrawal, unseals 23 Rivers LG secretariates amid dispute

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won [NAN]

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Atiku Abubakar

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls