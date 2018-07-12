Galadima asks court to grant R-APC members control of APC

news

Buba Galadima, the chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, has asked a federal high court in Abuja to grant R-APC members control of All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a report by TheCable, Galadima asked the court to annul the convention of the ruling party and declare offices of the national working committee, NWC, executives null and void.

The estranged associate of President Muhammadu Buhari argued that since the APC did not conduct a valid convention, the current national officials were doing so illegally.

Galadima made several requests in the suit between the R-APC and the APC but TheCable reports five of his top requests.

The requests, it was also reported, were seen in a legal documents.

“A DECLARATION that there being no valid election at the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 23rd day of June 2018 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, thereby leaving a vacuum, the reform-minded FACTION of APC known as the REFORMED ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (R-APC) validly constituted the Plaintiffs and the other National Officers and State Executives of APC to fill the vacuum and act in interim capacities as officers of the APC. “AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st – 52nd Defendants from parading themselves or claiming to be officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or performing any function as officers of the Party in any capacity whatsoever as their elections and swearing in as officers of APC are invalid, null and void. “AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the 53rd Defendant from holding out the 1st – 52nd Defendants as either National Officers, members of the National Working Committee , Zonal Executives or State Executives of the All progressives Congress (APC). “AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the 53rd Defendant from harassing, intimidating, suspending or expelling any of or all the Plaintiffs from the All Progressives Congress; or taking any steps whatsoever to harass, intimidate, suspend or expel or abridge or terminate the Plaintiffs’ membership, rights and entitlements in the All Progressives Congress. “AN ORDER directing the 54th Defendant to recognize the Plaintiffs who are members of the reform-minded FACTION of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the current interim National Officers, members of the National Working Committee, Zonal Executives or State Executives of the All progressives Congress (APC) and accord them all rights and privileges appertaining to the respective offices pending the holding of valid elections by the Party.”

On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, the R-APC chairman, Buba Galadima wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking a cancellation of the election of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC.

Galadima had sought to invalidate what he described as the purported election of the Adams Oshiomole-led National executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Galadima's letter dated July 4, 2018, the R-APC leader told the electoral body that the Congresses leading up to the National Convention of the party were marred with serious irregularities and manipulations.

In a swift reply, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that Alhaji Buba Galadima’s letter to INEC is ill-conceived.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, replied the R-APC in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Galadima, a former stalwart of APC, recently led a splinter group out of the party and named it Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

He is the interim National Chairman of the group, which he has also led to join the coalition of 39 political parties and associations unveiled on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said “I will like to point out that the action is ill-conceived and therefore futile. INEC has no powers to cancel an election it did not organise."