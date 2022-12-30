ADVERTISEMENT
G5 has no deal with Tinubu, Obi - Wike insists

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike said he and other members of the G5 will announce their decision in due course.

This comes amid speculations that the five Governors, otherwise known as the G5, have struck a deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after a marathon meeting in London.

Pulse reports that the G5, which includes Wike, his Benue, Oyo, Enugu, and Abia state counterparts, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu, respectively, have been warring with the PDP presidential flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, since the conclusion of the party's presidential convention.

Wike, who felt hard done by in the contest that produced Atiku, has maintained that the latter's emergence as the party's flag-bearer was a strong ground for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to vacate his position in the spirit of fairness and regional balance.

The Rivers governor and his aggrieved colleagues have made it clear that they will not be part of the Atiku campaign and hinted about the possibility of teaming up with a candidate from a different party.

Since the crisis began, there have been speculations that Wike and his friends may settle for either Tinubu or the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

But, speaking during the flag-off of the construction of Eneka-Igbo Etche Road shortly after returning from London on Friday, December 30, 2022, the governor dismissed the reports that the G5 had a deal with Tinubu.

Wike's words: [They said] Wike had an interview with BBC and he said we have a deal with so and so. Meanwhile, no video, no audio. And some of you waste your time listening to such things.

“Don’t you know that when I want to do something, I will do it? Don’t you know? Do you need to speculate? You don’t need to speculate. They said there is trouble but there is no trouble. What we have is an introduction to the trouble that is going to come!

“So, my dear people, I just want to tell you that whatever decision I will take, I will let you know. I cannot take any decision without taking advice from you."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
