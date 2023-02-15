ADVERTISEMENT
PDP: G5 group not dead, just taking a mic-drop moment to brainstorm – Wike

Ima Elijah

The G5 governors are still very much engaged and actively involved in the political landscape.

G5 governors

His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has declared that the Integrity Group, also known as the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), remains operational and functional.

Governor Wike further affirmed that the G5 governors have a well-conceived strategy, which they will not disclose in advance of the forthcoming elections set to commence on February 25, 2023.

Why this matters: The governor's comments were made in response to remarks made by the PDP presidential campaign chairperson in the state, Lee Maeba, who claimed that the G5 group had ceased to exist.

Wike's response: At a recent campaign rally in Ahoada East LGA organised by the Rivers PDP campaign council, Governor Wike shed some light on the current status of the G5 group.

According to a statement from his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor confirmed that the G5 governors have opted to retreat from the public spotlight and focus on their strategic planning. In essence, the G5 is trading in their microphones for a good old-fashioned brainstorming session.

In his words: “You people say G5 is dead. We that you said are dead are not worried, but you that are alive are worried.

“We are not talking again; we are not worried. Yet you are worried. You fail to realise that in politics, there is time for talking and time for action. Action has started and 25th February is the D-day.

“You can never know what our plans and strategies are. No matter how you people pressurise us, we will not disclose our strategy. The more you look, the less you see.”

What this means: Governor Wike's resolute assertion indicates that the G5 governors are still very much engaged and actively involved in the political landscape.

What you should know: The G5 group comprises Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

PDP: G5 group not dead, just taking a mic-drop moment to brainstorm – Wike

