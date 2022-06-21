RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Full List: 15 ex-governors, governors battling for APC Senate seats [Photos]

Ima Elijah

APC submitted the full list of its senatorial candidates to INEC.

President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has submitted the full list of its senatorial candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the list, there are 15 candidates who are either ex-governors or incumbent governors.

Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana
Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana Pulse Nigeria

The Majority Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, is seeking for re-election to the Senate. He served as Governor of Abia State from 1999-2007. He was

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter/@CHYCHYCHUKWU]
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter/@CHYCHYCHUKWU] Pulse Nigeria

Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State from 2007-2015 was in the 8th Assembly. He lost his re-election bid but was compensated with Ministerial slot, a position he resigned from to contest for Presidential ticket of the APC.

At the convention, Mr Akpabio stepdown and endorsed Bola Tinubu, the eventual winner of the primary.

Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter]
Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Kashim Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State (2011-2019) is also seeking re-election to the Senate.

APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole
APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole ece-auto-gen

Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State is seeking election as a first timer.

Danjuma Goje
Danjuma Goje ece-auto-gen

Danjuma Goje, despite the supremacy battle with Governor Inuwa Yahaya, has gotten a nod to recontest Gombe Central Senatorial District election.

Mr Goje served as Gombe State governor from 2003 to 2011. He was first elected to the Senate in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 and 2019.

Senator Kabiru Gaya [Twitter/@SenKabiruGaya]
Senator Kabiru Gaya [Twitter/@SenKabiruGaya] Pulse Nigeria

Kabiru Gaya served as Governor of Kano State in the third republic from 1992 to 1993.

He has been in the Senate since 2007 and has gotten the nod to recontest Kano South Senatorial District.

Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (The Sun)
Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (The Sun) Pulse Nigeria

Tanko Almakura was the governor of Nasarawa State from 2011-2015. He moved to the Senate in 2015 after his tenure as governor.

In March, Mr Almakura sought to transit to party administration when he contested the position of National Chairman of the APC. He, however, stepped down for Abdullahi Adamu.

Otunba Gbenga Daniel
Otunba Gbenga Daniel ece-auto-gen

Gbenga Daniel was a former Governor of Ogun State. Mr Daniel served as governor of his state from 2003-2011. The former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamako also got a nod to re-contest Sokoto North senatorial district. He was governor from 2007-2015.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State ece-auto-gen

Ibrahim Geidam, the former governor of Yobe State also got the nod of the APC to recontest Yobe East senatorial district. He was governor from 2011 to 2019.

Gov Abdulaziz Yari (TheWillNigeria)
Gov Abdulaziz Yari (TheWillNigeria) Pulse Nigeria

Abdulaziz Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara State, won the 2019 election to the Senate. However, a court decision disqualified all APC candidates in the election.

For the past four years, he has been engaging in supremacy battle with his successor, Bello Matawella. Mr Yari got the senatorial ticket as part of the political compromise between himself and the governor.

Mr Yari was governor from 2011-2019.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (TheMail)
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (TheMail) Pulse Nigeria

Governor Abubakar Bagudu will be rounding off his second term next year, and he is seeking to be at the Red Chamber by representing Kebbi Central.

Alhaji Adamu Aliero, a former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency
Alhaji Adamu Aliero, a former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency ece-auto-gen

Former Governor Adamu Aliero, who currently represents that district, has decamped to the PDP after he was denied the return ticket.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government] Pulse Nigeria

Sani Bello the governor of Niger State will also be completing his tenure by 2023. Like some of his colleagues, his eyes are set on Red Chamber.

He is seeking to represent Niger North in the upper chamber.

___8987398___2018___10___17___10___David-Umahi_2
___8987398___2018___10___17___10___David-Umahi_2 ece-auto-gen

David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, contested the APC presidential election. However, he lost to the eventual winner.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

