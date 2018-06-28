Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Fuji star K1 de Ultimate endorses Buhari for 2nd term

Buhari Fuji star K1 de Ultimate endorses President for 2nd term

The singer had recently composed a special song for Buhari titled 'Sai Baba', in which he endorsed the President's second term bid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal meets President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, June 28, 2018. play

Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal meets President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 28, met with Fuji musician,  Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, at the State House, Abuja.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced the meeting on Twitter.

Although the details of their meeting was not disclosed, K1 is a known supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration.

ALSO READ: 7 things that will happen as Buhari declares for 2nd term

He had recently endorsed the President's 2019 re-election bid at a recent event in Lagos. The singer composed a special song titled 'Sai Baba' in which he showered praises on Buhari and mocked his critics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Atiku When ex VP shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped nakedbullet
2 APC Convention Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buharibullet
3 Convention This video of politician screaming PDP at APC event will...bullet

Related Articles

KWAM 1 Fuji star celebrates last child as she turns 1 [Photos]
KWAM 1 Musician mourns late daughter
KWAM 1 Daughter of Fuji musician reportedly dies in Canada
Eniola Badmus Photos from actress' private birthday dinner
Photo Of The Day Eniola Badmus drops a hot picture on her birthday
KWAM 1 Fuji maestro gushes about son's academic achievement
Eniola Badmus Tiwa Savage, K1 de Ultimate, others attend actress' father's burial

Politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for Osun State governorship election on Wednesday cleared all the 11 aspirants contesting to be the party’s flag bearer in the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.
In Osun PDP clears 11 aspirants for governorship election
Ekiti's Sleeping Honourable, Akinniyi, dumps PDP for APC
Sunday Akinniyi Ekiti's "Sleeping Honourable" dumps PDP for APC due to "internal crisis"
Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen
Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.
APC 3 things we learnt from governing party's convention