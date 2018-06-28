Fuji star K1 de Ultimate endorses Buhari for 2nd term

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 28, met with Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, at the State House, Abuja.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced the meeting on Twitter.

Although the details of their meeting was not disclosed, K1 is a known supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration.

He had recently endorsed the President's 2019 re-election bid at a recent event in Lagos. The singer composed a special song titled 'Sai Baba' in which he showered praises on Buhari and mocked his critics.