Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

The opposition party also called for the “immediate sack” of Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the PDP reiterated its earlier claim that APC leaders connived with some foreign interests to “import very cheap heavily contaminated fuel-laden with methanol”.

Since last week, Nigerians have been struggling to buy petrol following the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

However, efforts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to withdraw the contaminated fuel from circulation led to the lingering fuel scarcity across the country as Nigerians queue for hours at petrol stations to buy fuel.

Meanwhile, the PDP has alleged that the fuel scarcity in the country was a ploy by the APC to corruptly raise billions of naira to fund and perfect its plan to rig the 2023 general elections.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said for sanity to be restored in the system, President Buhari has to relieve himself of his duties as petroleum minister.

The party said, “It is clear that this is another ploy by officials of APC administration to continue to pilfer the national treasury to fund APC’s rigging plans ahead of the 2023 elections as well as to finance the wasteful lifestyles of its leaders at the detriment of other Nigerians.

“Such move by the APC to further fleece the nation amounts to pushing the already exasperated citizens to the wall. The APC government would have nobody but itself to blame over the possible consequences of its continued impunity, insensitivity and disregard to the feelings of Nigerians.

“It is instructive to note that the APC has remained unyielding since our Party demanded an investigation into allegations that APC leaders connived with some foreign interests to import very cheap heavily contaminated fuel-laden with methanol in their desperation to corruptly raise billions of naira to fund APC’s plots to rig the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians can recall that our Party, well-meaning Nigerians and organizations had exposed and challenged APC’s plot to siphon N2.557 trillion padded as fuel subsidy for 2022. Having been so exposed, the APC resorted to fleecing Nigerians through the importation of toxic fuel and now seeks to fritter N201 billion under the guise of cleaning up the adulterated fuel.

“The failure by the APC administration to set up an Independent Commission of Enquiry on the “APC Toxic Fuel ImportGate”, especially to ascertain the individuals involved in the deal, who undertook the pre-inspection and how much was paid for very cheap contaminated fuel, is fast putting the nation on edge.

“The only way to douse the tension is for the APC administration to heed to demands by Nigerians and expose APC leaders allegedly involved in the importation of the toxic fuel; get them to pay compensation particularly to those whose vehicles and equipment were damaged by the bad fuel as well as bear the cost of the said cleanup.

”The PDP, therefore, calls for the immediate sack of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva for misleading Nigerians and concealing critical information at the onset of this “APC Toxic Fuel ImportGate” saga, having refused and failed as a public official with duty to Nigerians when he said on national TV that he cannot name persons involved in the fraud.

“The PDP also demands that having woefully failed, President Buhari should hands-off responsibilities as Minister of Petroleum Resources and allow competent professionals to man the ministry in order to restore sanity in the system.”