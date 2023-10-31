Fubara suspends ₦195Bn Ring Road Project amidst political rivalry with Wike

Recall that the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Fubara signed the ₦195.3 billion Naira Port-Harcourt ring road with Julius Berger, to include six bridges, with a delivery time of 36 months.

The governor had made an upfront payment of 70% for the project as Wike, performed the flag-off ceremony in August 2023.

Governor Fubara's decision to halt the project comes on the heels of a series of strategic moves aimed at consolidating his position in the state.

In response to attempts made by lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, who are loyal to Wike, to impeach him, Fubara has dismissed some of Wike's staunch supporters from his government.

The political discord between Fubara and Wike has been further fuelled by allegations that despite holding the position of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Wike continues to wield significant influence over the affairs of Rivers State.



