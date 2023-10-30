Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

The lawmakers made this unprecedented move during a session held at one of the buildings in the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Following the impeachment, the lawmakers also announced the suspension of the Chief Judge of the State, Hon Justice Samuel Chibuzor Amadi. They directed Governor Fubara to appoint an Acting Chief Judge for the state, signaling a significant shakeup in the state's judicial system.

In a statement issued after the impeachment proceedings, the lawmakers revealed that they had elected Hon. Edison Ehie, the impeached majority leader of the House, as the new Speaker.

