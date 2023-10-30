Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership
The impeached majority leader of the House is the new Speaker.
The lawmakers made this unprecedented move during a session held at one of the buildings in the Government House, Port Harcourt.
Following the impeachment, the lawmakers also announced the suspension of the Chief Judge of the State, Hon Justice Samuel Chibuzor Amadi. They directed Governor Fubara to appoint an Acting Chief Judge for the state, signaling a significant shakeup in the state's judicial system.
In a statement issued after the impeachment proceedings, the lawmakers revealed that they had elected Hon. Edison Ehie, the impeached majority leader of the House, as the new Speaker.
The development comes amidst heightened political tensions in the state, with lawmakers aligned with Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, engaging in a bitter power struggle. The situation has led to a series of accusations and counter-accusations between the two factions.
