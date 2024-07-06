We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

Fubara gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen after the inspection of the reconstruction work at the Zonal Hospital in Bori town, Khana Local Government Area.

The governor said that there was no cause to worry over the recent pronouncements of the appeal court.

According to him, there is no cause to worry because God has prepared him a table of blessings in the presence of his enemies.

“I know that a lot of you will be wondering what is going on and all that. The government has its challenges. If you go to the book of Psalm 23 verse 5, in the Bible, it says that God prepares a table before you; it can be before anybody.

“But there is an underlined word that should be noted here: it said ‘in the presence of your enemies’. So, it means that nothing comes easy.

“I want to assure every one of you and the good people of Rivers State, that we are not deterred. We have made our promises, we will continue to give you good governance, no matter how difficult it is.

“But, like I said before, the worst is over. We are moving on to ensure that we continue to provide what is needed for the development of our state,” he said.

Fubara stated that healthcare, education, and agriculture among other sectors would be his top priority and would be given uncompromised attention and optimal services.

He explained that his administration did not meet any functional zonal hospital, stressing that funds had been released to reconstruct and expand four zonal hospitals to ensure quality healthcare service delivery.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the progress of work done so far by the contractor and urged the construction firm to deliver quality jobs on time.