ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Ima Elijah

Fubara of Rivers State expresses gratitude for unwavering support in the face of challenges.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The governor made these remarks during a gathering at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Opobo Town.

Governor Fubara, speaking with sincerity and conviction, stated the significant role that President Tinubu played in his political battles.

"It has not been easy, I can say it. A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us, unfortunately, they are not here. God knows why. We can't question the Almighty," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fubara, reflecting on the challenges faced, expressed his gratitude to God for the strength to persevere.

"I'm happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you, God, and give me extra energy to continue with the battle. But no battle can be bigger than God," he declared.

The governor went on to specifically thank President Tinubu, whom he referred to as a "great and wonderful father."

Fubara attributed his current standing to the support received from the President.

"I want to thank again, my family. They are suffering, that's the truth because of this cause. You just have to be strong and understand that after a while, you'll get me back. But for now, these people are the ones that own me," Governor Fubara added.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young Progressives Party [YPP]

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki [National Assembly]

Federal High Court adjourns Saraki's suit against EFCC, others

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ Rally for Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration [NAN]

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration