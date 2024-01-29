Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

The governor made these remarks during a gathering at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Opobo Town.

Governor Fubara, speaking with sincerity and conviction, stated the significant role that President Tinubu played in his political battles.

"It has not been easy, I can say it. A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us, unfortunately, they are not here. God knows why. We can't question the Almighty," he stated.

Fubara, reflecting on the challenges faced, expressed his gratitude to God for the strength to persevere.

"I'm happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you, God, and give me extra energy to continue with the battle. But no battle can be bigger than God," he declared.

The governor went on to specifically thank President Tinubu, whom he referred to as a "great and wonderful father."

Fubara attributed his current standing to the support received from the President.