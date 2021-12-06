Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

The commission disclosed this in a weekly update Quarter Two, Week Nine on CVR, it released in Abuja.

The commission in the update, revealed that 2,096,623 registrants had completed online and physical registration, comprised of 1,058,786 male; 1,037,837 female; and 20,686 Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs).

It noted that a breakdown into the type of registration, revealed that 853,712 registered online , while 1,242,911 was through physical registration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the age distribution of the fresh registrants shows that 1,494,479 are youths from 18 to 34 years old; 411,046, middle aged from 35 to 49 years; 169,077 elderly from 50 to 69 years, and 22,021 old persons from 70 years and above.

The distribution by occupation also shows that 132,723 are artisans, 393,169 are into business, 196,816 farming/fishing, 204,448 house wives, 83,615 civil servants, 135,799 traders, 25,972 public servants, 818,191 students and 105,890 others/not specified.

NAN also reports that the distribution shows that Osun has the highest number of registrants that had completed their registration with 167,051; followed by Anambra, with 138,743; Delta with 120,134 and Kano State with 106,556.

The state with the least number of registrants was Imo with 13,856; followed by Yobe with 23,915, and Zamfara 29,989.

The commission said it had also received a total of 7,208,664 applications, including those for transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCS), and update of voter information record among others.