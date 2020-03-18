The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a rival faction of the party had secured a court injunction restraining the conduct of the election.

However, the Returning Officer of the election, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, told newsmen in Kano that election was conducted in 484 wards for 17 elective posts of the party.

Fintiri declared that the exercise recorded high turnout of voters, adding that the election is successful, free and fair.

On the court injunction, Fintiri said he had not been served with court order stopping the congresses in the state.

According to him, the election committee will submit its report to the National Working Committee of the party for consideration.

Meanwhile, the rival faction of the party has rejected the election, accusing the committee of favouring one of the factions.

Malam Wade Masu, a former secretary of the party, who spoke on behalf of opposing factions at the end of a meeting between the party’s bigwigs at Tahir Hotel, Kano, rejected the outcome.

Masu said they had secured an injunction to stop the conduct of the election on Tuesday, adding that the exercise was against the directives of the PDP headquarters which slated March 21, for the congresses.

He alleged that the court order was served on Fintiri, who refused to acknowledge it base on his immunity.

Masu said that the faction would hold a meeting and announce appropriate steps over the election.