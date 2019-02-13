President Buhari stated this on Wednesday when he received the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth scribe had paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari after attending the signing of the Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre.

The President, who reiterated the determination of his administration to organize credible elections, said One Nigeria is non-negotiable.

He noted that, over two million people died in the civil war we fought, and when people elect their own government through a free and fair process, they have more confidence in such government.

We will not spare any effort to organize credible polls, and people should come out and vote for their choices.

President Buhari noted with delight that the Commonwealth was showing keen interest in the Nigerian election, and appreciated the scribe for coming all the way to be a part of what would engender free and fair polls.

The Secretary-General had earlier described Nigeria as a treasured member of the Commonwealth family, adding that the signing of the Peace Accord would lead to better voter turnout, as they would have seen the commitment to peace by all the main actors.

She commended what she described as President Buharis calmness and good humour, even as the polls approach, stressing: When Nigeria is healthy, vibrant and strong, the whole of Africa is strengthened.

Scotland, who had earlier today attended the signing of the Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre, also lauded the energetic way the President had pursued issues of security and anti-corruption.

She pledged that the Commonwealth would continue to assist Nigeria at all times.