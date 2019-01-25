Malam Isa Yuguda, Chairman of the association who spoke on its behalf at a press conference on Friday in Abuja said the Buhari administration had greatly supported the mining sector in the country.

Yuguda, a former Governor of Bauchi State said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had made the most tremendous impact in the sector since 1999 till date.

Miners are ready to give 5 million votes to the President; anything shortfall of continuity of the current administration will lead to serious set-back for the mining sector, he said.

He said that the forum came together voluntarily to endorse the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo.

Yuguda said members had pledged to campaign, mobilise and generate 5million winning votes for President Buhari in the election.

The strategies of achieving this mission is to campaign from mine to mine, quarry to quarry, through sensitisation and rallies in all the six geo-political zones with the grand finale in Abuja.

Why we are supporting and endorsing the President and his Vice is borne out of conviction and commitment of the motivational factors of support the sector had received from them.

Our support for them is based on their landmark achievements in the sector and their direct effect on miners, he said.

Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, the Convener, said that the president had improved the sector tremendously in terms of funding, making reference to the N30 billion intervention fund approved for the sector for exploration.

Abubakar said another 150 million dollars World Bank loan was secured for funding Mindiver project, adding that the sector revenue generation had increased in the last three years.

Also, Prof. Ibrahim Madugu, the National Secretary of the forum said that the re-election of the current government would make the sector strive higher and improve the economy.