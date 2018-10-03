Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Former Taraba acting governor wins APC Governorship ticket

2019 Election Former Taraba acting governor wins APC Governorship ticket

The chairman said Chief David Kente scored 5, 549 votes, while Ibrahim Tumba and Kabiru Dodo received 1,828 and 1, 783 votes.

  • Published:
play Mr Sani Danladi (premiumtimesng)

Former Taraba Acting Governor, Mr Sani Danladi, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primaries, defeating nine other aspirants who contested with him.

The Chairman of the APC governorship primary election for Taraba, Sen. Emmanuel Ocheja, while declaring the results at the Fast Track Hotel in Jalingo in the early hours of Wednesday, said Danladi scored 60,629 votes out of the total of 107,387 votes cast across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said that former minister Joel Ikenya scored 11,772 votes, while former Acting Gov. Garba Umar, scored 5,504 votes.

Others were Prof. Sani Yahya, 7,299 votes; the TUC President Bobboi Kaigama, 5,530; Aliyu Umar 4,638; while Ezekiel Afukunyo scored 2,811 votes.

The chairman said Chief David Kente scored 5, 549 votes, while Ibrahim Tumba and Kabiru Dodo received 1,828 and 1, 783 votes.

Eight out of the 10 contestants had on Tuesday protested over the conduct of the party primaries.

They said at a press conference which took place in Jalingo that two of their colleagues, Sani Danladi and Joel Ikenya, had hijacked the process, which they claimed was to favour the duo.

Both of them have since denied the allegations. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year...bullet
3 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following...bullet

Related Articles

Aisha Alhassan Buhari’s minister reportedly resigns, set to dump APC
Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms
In Adamawa FG inaugurates N22.69bn road project
In Taraba PDP wins House of Assembly by-election
Miyetti Allah Threat PDP calls for immediate arrest of group’s leaders
Buhari President vows to jail more people
Opinion Ahead of primaries, is Saraki the candidate the PDP needs?
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba leaves APC , here is why
Ali Ndume Senator says there is no faction in APC state chapters
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form

Politics

2019 Election Governorship Primary: Ogun APC blasts party’s NWC over ‘frustrating treatment’
Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel on result of primaries
2019 Election APC NWC suspends Imo governorship primaries indefinitely
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole
Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship primaries
Sanwo-Olu defeats Ambode with over 800,000 votes
Lagos Governorship Primaries Sanwo-Olu defeats Ambode with over 800,000 votes
X
Advertisement