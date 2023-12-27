Former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba passes away at 65

Born on September 27, 1958, the 65-year-old political stalwart had been grappling with a prolonged illness, eventually succumbing to its challenges. Na’Abba, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, notably held the position of Speaker of the House from 1999 to 2003.

His health struggles had previously led to his medical evacuation abroad for treatment, causing an extended period of absence from the country. However, he successfully battled back to health and returned to Nigeria, resuming his political engagements.

Initially affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Na’Abba made a mark in Nigerian politics by representing the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency. His victory during the April 1999 general elections solidified his position as a prominent figure in the country's political landscape.

