ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba passes away at 65

Ima Elijah

Despite his affiliations and political career, the late Ghali Na’Abba faced health challenges that affected his active involvement in recent years.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Ghali Na’Abba. [theadvocatengr]
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Ghali Na’Abba. [theadvocatengr]

Recommended articles

Born on September 27, 1958, the 65-year-old political stalwart had been grappling with a prolonged illness, eventually succumbing to its challenges. Na’Abba, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, notably held the position of Speaker of the House from 1999 to 2003.

His health struggles had previously led to his medical evacuation abroad for treatment, causing an extended period of absence from the country. However, he successfully battled back to health and returned to Nigeria, resuming his political engagements.

Initially affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Na’Abba made a mark in Nigerian politics by representing the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency. His victory during the April 1999 general elections solidified his position as a prominent figure in the country's political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his affiliations and political career, the late Ghali Na’Abba faced health challenges that affected his active involvement in recent years.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Akeredolu and 5 other prominent Nigerian politicians who died in office

Akeredolu and 5 other prominent Nigerian politicians who died in office

A patriotic Nigerian who served his fatherland with zeal - Speaker Abbas mourns Na’Abba

A patriotic Nigerian who served his fatherland with zeal - Speaker Abbas mourns Na’Abba

The 7 most influential Nigerians of 2023

The 7 most influential Nigerians of 2023

BREAKING: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo passes on at 67

BREAKING: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo passes on at 67

CDS Gen Musa reunites with wounded personnel, motivates troops in Sokoto

CDS Gen Musa reunites with wounded personnel, motivates troops in Sokoto

Plateau massacre, one tragedy too many demanding action - Sen Natasha

Plateau massacre, one tragedy too many demanding action - Sen Natasha

Former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba passes away at 65

Former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba passes away at 65

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Wednesday to Friday across Nigeria

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Wednesday to Friday across Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nasiru Gawuna and Abba Yusuf [Channels Television]

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

The PDP has outlined the costs for various forms. [The Cable]

PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State [KNSG]

Kano's Governor Yusuf confident Supreme Court judges will grant him victory