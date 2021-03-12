Mr Oladimeji Bankole, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has expressed his readiness to dump his party, Action Democratic Party (ADP) for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC CECPC today hosted Bankole and Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa.

“The three leaders discussed on wide range of political issues, including the movement of the former speaker and his supporters into APC.

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun are growing and widening,” Mohammed said.

He said former Gov. Gbenga Daniel of Ogun, who was also former Director-General of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation recently defected to APC.

Reacting to Bankole’s move to join the APC, Alhaji Yabayi Sani, ADP National Chairman said he would not be surprised if he decided to join the APC.

“That is typical of an average Nigerian politician, they are only good in sharing not in building,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole was Speaker of the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP.