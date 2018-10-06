Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Former Rivers APC Chairman, Ikanya secures National Assembly ticket

2019 Election Former Rivers APC Chairman, Ikanya secures National Assembly ticket

Ikanya gave the assurance to the people of the constituency in his acceptance speech after he was returned winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election by Mr Abie Davies, returning officer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors play Former Rivers APC Chairman, Ikanya secures National Assembly ticket (tribuneonlineng)

Mr Davice Ikanya, Candidate for the Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in Rivers says he will ensure robust laws that will attract development to the constituency if given the mandate in 2019.

Ikanya gave the assurance to the people of the constituency in his acceptance speech after he was returned winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election by Mr Abie Davies, returning officer.

He said that his victory in the primary held at NGO town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers on Friday was a collective victory for the area and enjoined the party faithful to rise to the challenge of winning in the general elections.

Ikanya polled 341 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Hicent Elebe, who secured eight votes.

He thanked his supporters for their confidence and promised to use his office if elected to drive growth in the area.

“Let me say that in today’s election there is no victor and no vanquished.

“There is only one winner and that winner is all of us and the winner is APC.

“I want to thank you for choosing me to run this election on the platform of our great party.

“I want to assure you that the people of Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Constituency will definitely vote for us in APC because we already had a success story.

Ikanya, a former local government council chairman of then Bonny Local Government Area, former Commissioner for Special Duties and chairman of the immediate past State Working Committee of the APC, attributed his success to his all-inclusive leadership style.

“As a local government council chairman of the then Bonny Local Government Area, I’m sure that the legacies I left are there to speak for me and I believe that we shall win the forthcoming general elections together,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for students...bullet
2 Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket...bullet
3 In Katsina Ex-PDP governorship candidate defects to APCbullet

Related Articles

APC Primaries Gov. Yari dares Oshiomhole, calls supporters out for protest
Imo APC primaries 5 governorship aspirants support Sen. Uzodinma as winner
APC Primaries Controversy as Oba Akiolu's son reportedly wins Reps seat in Lagos-Island
Imo Governorship Primary “Uphold result’’, South Africa-based youth leader urges APC
Wike Governor says APC planning to disrupt PDP presidential primaries
2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Rivers
Saraki Senate president still frontrunner to pick PDP nomination ticket
Buhari Sen. Yarima, Anyim keep mum after meeting with president
In Ondo APC hold peaceful primaries

Politics

Senator Ajayi Boroffice
In Ondo Sen. Boroffice emerges APC candidate for Senatorial District
In Plateau Gagdi, former Deputy Speaker, picks APC House of Reps ticket
Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai challenges Senator Shehu Sani’s automatic Senatorial ticket
El-Rufai Gov challenges Shehu Sani’s automatic Senatorial ticket
Ondo APC members call for Oshiomhole’s resignation
APC Primaries Gov. Yari dares Oshiomhole, calls supporters out for protest
X
Advertisement