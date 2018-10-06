Pulse.ng logo
Gagdi, former Plateau Deputy Speaker, picks APC House of Reps ticket

Mr Yusuf Gagdi, former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, has picked the APC ticket to contest for the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal House of Representatives seat.

Gagdi scored 741 votes to floor his closest opponent, Mr Yohana Bawa, who polled 138 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that other aspirants – Barji Bitrus, Ezekiel Sabo, Daniel Gunggun and Mankwat Gizzo – got 109, 55, three and zero votes, respectively.

Speaking to NAN shortly after the results were declared, Gagdi thanked the delegates for entrusting the ticket to him, and urged APC members in the constituency to work hard towards success in the secondary election.

