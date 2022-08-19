RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the former Anambra Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Valentine Ozigbo and Peter Obi
Ozigbo said in a statement in Awka.

“There comes a defining moment in the life of any country when all people of good conscience must stand up to be counted.

“Those times offer no middle ground; you are either on the dark side or on the side of the light.

“For Nigeria, 2023 is such a moment, Nigerians will be divided into two classes – those who will work to entrench the forces that have destroyed Nigeria or those warriors of the light who will work to bring justice, equity, and peace to our beloved country,” he said.

Ozigbo said that his decision was based on his love for Nigeria.

“The Obi-dient movement cannot be ignored, shamed, or waved away. It is the fastest growing and biggest political movement in Nigeria today.

“I acknowledge the brilliant choice of Peter Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. Together, this is an unbeatable presidential ticket and they deserve the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Pulled by the brilliance of the candidacy of Obi and Datti, inspired by the passion of the Nigerian youths and driven by an undying love for Nigeria, I, Valentine Ozigbo, at this moment, formally join the Obi-dient movement.

“From what I know about Obi, if we join our hearts and hands and elect him as our next president, I can guarantee that he will be the best president Nigeria has ever had,” he said.

He added: “With his track record as one of the best governors in Nigeria’s history, he has the best character, competence, capacity, and compassion in the presidential race today.”

