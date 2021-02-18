Dr Bukola Saraki, former President of the Senate, says former governors and deputies elected under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were committed to ensuring victory for the party in 2023.

Saraki, also Chairman, PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, said this when he spoke with journalists after a closed door meeting with the former governors and their deputies in Abuja.

He said that the meeting was to consult with them as key stakeholders in the process of reconciling aggrieved party members.