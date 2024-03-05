ADVERTISEMENT
Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former SSG pledged to work and galvanise her group towards ensuring the success and victory of Ibrahim in the April primary.

Princess Oladunni Odu [Daily Trust]
Princess Oladunni Odu [Daily Trust]

Ibrahim is the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly and one of the APC governorship aspirants. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission I(NEC) has directed political parties in the state to hold their primaries between April 6 and April 27.

It was learnt that Odu made this known during a meeting with her Iwajowa Political Group coordinators and some chieftains of the party in the South Senatorial District at the weekend in Okitipupa. One of the coordinators of Odu group, Chief Alaba Onayajo confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

Onayajo said that the former SSG pledged to work and galvanise her group towards ensuring the success and victory of Ibrahim in the April primary. He added that the Idepe-Okitipupa born politician directed her supporters under the “Iwajowa Political Group” to team up and start working with Ibrahim’s “Aseyori Lakansi Group”.

Onayajo added that Odu had earlier met with her supporters in the Central Senatorial District and directed them to work for Ibrahim’s victory at the party’s primary.

The Iwajowa Political Group have been directed by our leader and founder, Odu, to start working and mobilising for Ibrahim.

“The primary goal of Iwajowa Political Group now is to ensure Ibrahim emerges victorious in the party’s primary in April and since we have received the instruction, work has started in earnest.

“As directed by mama (Odu) in the meeting, we are ready and have resolved to work together with the Aseyori Lekansi Group.” he said.

Efforts to get confirmation of the development from Odu herself was futile as she did not pick calls made to her phone. However, her media aide, Debbie Funmilayo confirmed to NAN that the former SSG had dropped her governorship ambition to support Sen Jimoh Ibrahim.

NAN recalls that Odu had in September 2023 declared her intention to vie for the APC ticket in the November 16 governorship election in the state. Odu, 71, had since 1995 served at various times as commissioner in the state, Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and until recently was the Secretary to the State Government.

The astute administrator was appointed by late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the first female SSG in the history of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

