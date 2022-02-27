RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former NNPC Manager joins Southern Kaduna senatorial race

Mr Zachariah Suleiman, an aspirant for the Southern Kaduna Senatorial seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to provide effective representation if elected.

Mr Zachariah Suleiman
Mr Zachariah Suleiman

Suleiman made the pledge on Sunday while declaring his ambition to contest for the senatorial seat at the zonal office of the party in Kafanchan.

The former NNPC Manager said that the need to bring positive change and development to Southern Kaduna informed his decision to vie for the seat.

“Our representation at the National Assembly needs to be better than what it is, else we will continue to struggle as a people.

“And that is why I am contesting for the senatorial seat. I want to bring change, a change that will bring progress, peace, unity, justice and equity in our land.

“If elected, I will not let the people down. I will make sure all that is meant for the people of this senatorial district gets to them,” he added.

He assured that a vote for him was a vote for a secured, united, stronger, peaceful and progressive Southern Kaduna.

“I will work with other elected representatives from this area and also leverage on my experience in the public service, to bring peace and prosperity to my people,” he stated.

He emphasised on giving priority to the educational needs of his people as well as youths and women empowerment.

Suleiman pledged to sponsor bills and motions that would improve the socio-economic well being of his constituents and Kaduna people at large.

He tasked the PDP on providing a level playing field for all aspirants and allow the people choose who they want as against imposing candidates on them.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the aspirant’s campaign organisation, Simon Jatau, described Suleiman as the right man to lead the senatorial district to the promised land.

He urged members of the party and people across the senatorial district to work for the aspirant for the advancement of the district and its people.

In his remarks, the Zonal Chairman of PDP, Mr Lucas Zamani, lauded the ambition of the aspirant, noting that the party was proud to have a distinguished personality like him in its fold.

Zamani restated the resolve of the party to be fair and just in allowing the collective will of the people to prevail at the primaries.

He called on the people of the zone and the state to support the Party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman is a retired public servant, with over 30 years experience, working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

