The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said that such would not add value to democratic principles neither would it promotes separation of powers, checks and balances.

Senate
Senate

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Mr Golu Timothy, who is also a former Chief Whip of the Plateau House of Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ex-legislators called on the leadership of various political parties, President and Governors-elect not to interfere with the election of Principal Officers of the national assembly.

They stated that the executive offices are different from legislative positions, hence must exist on their respective merits whether the occupants come from the same zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said that such would not add value to democratic principles neither would it promotes separation of powers, checks and balances.

The lawmakers however underscored the need to allow members-elect to exercise their franchise without any interference.

The ex-lawmakers maintained that allowing for a natural course of leadership brings better harmony and understanding, mutual respect and less politicisation.

They agreed that having a legislative officer from the same zone with any executive officer, should not be an issue because they had different roles and responsibilities to perform.

The lawmakers said they would be assessed based on their respective constitutionally assigned duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, the practice where the executive seeks to impose legislative leadership across the nation has caused more harm for the legislature than good.

They said this had often caused instability and most times, inefficiency of the leadership where it survives.

The lawmakers said such practices should no longer be encouraged in the 21st century and especially in Nigeria, where the election of legislators have been unprecedentedly multi-party based.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Obaseki distributes 3.3 million books to schools in 5 years

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

Borno provides free healthcare for 46,000 vulnerable people

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Soludo donates computers worth over ₦‎100 million to civil servants

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Road accidents have drastically reduced in Ondo, Osun, Oyo

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Deadly tomato disease destroys over 300 hectares of farmlands in Kano

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle