Former lawmakers caution against zoning in National Assembly

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Mr Golu Timothy, who is also a former Chief Whip of the Plateau House of Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ex-legislators called on the leadership of various political parties, President and Governors-elect not to interfere with the election of Principal Officers of the national assembly.

They stated that the executive offices are different from legislative positions, hence must exist on their respective merits whether the occupants come from the same zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said that such would not add value to democratic principles neither would it promotes separation of powers, checks and balances.

The lawmakers however underscored the need to allow members-elect to exercise their franchise without any interference.

The ex-lawmakers maintained that allowing for a natural course of leadership brings better harmony and understanding, mutual respect and less politicisation.

They agreed that having a legislative officer from the same zone with any executive officer, should not be an issue because they had different roles and responsibilities to perform.

The lawmakers said they would be assessed based on their respective constitutionally assigned duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, the practice where the executive seeks to impose legislative leadership across the nation has caused more harm for the legislature than good.

They said this had often caused instability and most times, inefficiency of the leadership where it survives.