Mr Abiodun Salami ,state APC Assistant Publicity Secretary made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos .

NAN reports that Okunola,a former Organising Secretary of the PDP in the state,was the party’s candidate for Ikeja Federal Constituency in the last elections .

He lost to the candidate of the APC, Mr James Faleke ,who is the federal lawmaker representing the area.

Salami said the former PDP official joined APC at a very brief ceremony at the party secretariat.

”He has joined the winning party,the APC; he joined at a very brief ceremony at the party secretariat a few days ago.

”Everything was done at the office of the chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun ,in the presence of a few party officials .

”We welcome him to APC.He has made the right decision”,Salami said.

He said the party would continue to welcome new members into its fold as it was for all Lagosians and for the good of the people .

Confirming his defection to NAN,Okunola said he left the PDP because of its internal crisis, and what he called poor organisation in the opposition party.

The former PDP official said he joined the APC because he believed it was better organised, and that it was the people’s party.

”It is true.I have left the PDP to join the APC. I left because I could no longer stay in a party that is not organised and can not protect the interests of members .

”I believe APC is better organised to serve the interests of all Lagosians,”he said .

The former Lagos PDP Organising Secretary vowed to do his best to add value to his new party .

Meanwhile ,the Lagos State chapter of the PDP has urged Okunola to show appreciation to his former party for whatever political asset he might have become .

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Taofik Gani ,while confirming his (Okunola’s) exit from PDP ,urged him to show decorum and not speak ill of the party that made him.

He said the former PDP official had made his decision and that there was nothing anybody could do about it.

NAN reports that of late, there had been defections of PDP members in Lagos, to the ruling APC following its discouraging outing at last governorship and house of assembly elections.

Mr Moyosore Ogunlewe, son of a former Minister of Works ,Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, who contested as PDP candidate for the Kosofe 1, House of Assembly seat in the last election recently defected to APC.

Also, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu ,the lone PDP lawmaker who lost his re-election bid for Amuwo-Odofin 1 state constituency seat, has also joined the APC.