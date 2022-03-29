Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

In his letter of resignation to the party, Kwankwaso cited ‘irreconcilable’ differences as the reason for his departure from the party.

Pulse Nigeria

The letter addressed to his ward chairman read; “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable.”

“Therefore, from today Tuesday the 29th day of March 2022, I have withdrawn my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

Kwankwaso governed Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015. He was later appointed the first Minister of Defence of the Fourth Republic under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was later elected to the Senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

In 2011, he was re-elected governor of the state and went on to join the APC in 2014.

In 2015, Kwankwaso unsuccessfully contested the presidential primaries nomination under the APC, but lost to Muhammad Buhari.