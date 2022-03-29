RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Authors:

Ima Elijah

...as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable.”

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Musa Rabi’u Kwankwaso has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is set to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Recommended articles

In his letter of resignation to the party, Kwankwaso cited ‘irreconcilable’ differences as the reason for his departure from the party.

Kwankwaso resignation letter
Kwankwaso resignation letter Pulse Nigeria

The letter addressed to his ward chairman read; “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable.

Therefore, from today Tuesday the 29th day of March 2022, I have withdrawn my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Kwankwaso governed Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015. He was later appointed the first Minister of Defence of the Fourth Republic under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was later elected to the Senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

In 2011, he was re-elected governor of the state and went on to join the APC in 2014.

In 2015, Kwankwaso unsuccessfully contested the presidential primaries nomination under the APC, but lost to Muhammad Buhari.

  1. In 2018, he returned to PDP and contested the presidential primaries losing out to Atiku Abubakar.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

APC Convention: Why I stepped down for Adamu- Mustapha

APC Convention: Why I stepped down for Adamu- Mustapha

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Train attack: El-Rufai to pay victims’ medical bills; trapped passengers evacuated

Train attack: El-Rufai to pay victims’ medical bills; trapped passengers evacuated

Trending

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian politicians whose children are now political leaders

Nigerian Politicians whose Children are now political leaders (Pulse)

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

2023: Obaseki missing as South-south governors demand presidential ticket

Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Douye Diri of Bayelsa state (TheNation)

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking. [Eagle Online]