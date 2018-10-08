Former Interior Minister, Morro, picks PDP Senatorial ticket

news

Mr Abba Moro,former Interior Minister,has picked the PDP ticket to contest the Benue South Senatorial election in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Announcing the results of the rescheduled senatorial election on Sunday night at the handball court of Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Mr Sunny Agbade, Secretary of the PDP Benue South Senatorial Electoral Committee, declared Moro as winner .

Moro polled 461 votes to defeat Hon Joseph Ojobo, a one time member of the State House of Assembly, who polled 365 votes, while Mr Mike Onoja came third with 165 votes.

Agbade said over 1,000 ad-hoc and statutory delegates participated in the primaries.

In his acceptance speech, Moro assured the people of good representation and his determination to serve them better as a senator.

He assured the people of the district that he would work hard to ensure victory for the PDP at the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the polls had been postponed twice- once in Otukpo on account of violence and in Makurdi because polls were inconclusive.

NAN also reports that the polls had been postponed from Oct 4 to Oct 7 when three other local government councils could not participate in the exercise on account of accreditation.

The exercise had been moved from Otukpo to Makurdi for security concerns.

The local government councils affected by accreditation related problems were; Okpokwu, Ohimini and Otukpo.

Moro, is now set to face former Benue Deputy Governor, Chief Steven Lawani of the APC in the general elections.