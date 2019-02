According to the announcement made on Tuesday by the Returning Officer, Prof Peter Ogban, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate lost his senatorial seat to Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the poll.

The PDP candidate got 118,215 votes to defeat the APC lawmaker who got 83,158 votes.

The former Senate minority leader lost his bid to further represent Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district