Former Gov of Sokoto, Bafarawa retires from politics after 45 years

Bafarawa says he'll never accept any appointment for the rest of my life.

Attahiru Bafarawa
Attahiru Bafarawa

Former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa has announced his retirement from politics after 45 years.

Bafarawa, who was the governor of Sokoto from 1999 to 2007, said he no longer has the will to be in active politics.

In an interview with Punch, the former governor said he will never contest for any elective office or accept any political appointment for the rest of his life.

He said, “There was a time I was in politics, the will to do it was there. Now, I don’t have it. I feel I have done my best based on the opportunity given to me and I am grateful for what God has done for me.

“Therefore, I will never go for any elective office for the rest of my life and I will never accept any appointment for the rest of my life. But I will always give my advice whenever it is needed.”

He said it is an “abuse of privilege” to vie for a senatorial position after serving as a governor for eight years.

“Why would you serve eight years as governor of a state and then you come again and take one part of the state and say you are going to the national assembly?

“After serving for eight years, why don’t you allow others to go to the national assembly? As a former governor, the only thing you can look forward to is the presidency. Anything less than that is an abuse of privilege.

“Out of 200 million people, you are one of the few chosen to become governor, and after two terms, you come back again and say you want to go to the Senate. What are you going to the Senate to do? Bafarawa asked.

He said rather than presenting oneself, a former governor should ask somebody to go and represent the people of the state at the senate and guide the person.

