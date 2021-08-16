Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II, says he has no interest in contesting to become Nigeria's president.
Former Emir of Kano Sanusi not interested in becoming President
Sanusi says he hasn't prepared himself for politics, and is not interested.
The 60-year-old was crowned Emir of Kano in 2014, but was controversially dethroned last year by Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Speaking at a birthday dinner in his honour in Abuja on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the former Emir of Kano said he has no interest at all in politics.
"If I wanted to go into politics, I will come out and say I am contesting for the President of Nigeria, but I am not interested.
"This is because I haven't prepared myself for politics," he said.
Sanusi's controversial dethronement was considered by many a result of his political differences with Governor Ganduje.
He was repeatedly accused of corruption, and violation of traditional practices.
