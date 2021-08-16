Former Emir of Kano Sanusi not interested in becoming President

The 60-year-old was crowned Emir of Kano in 2014, but was controversially dethroned last year by Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking at a birthday dinner in his honour in Abuja on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the former Emir of Kano said he has no interest at all in politics.

"If I wanted to go into politics, I will come out and say I am contesting for the President of Nigeria, but I am not interested.

"This is because I haven't prepared myself for politics," he said.

Sanusi's controversial dethronement was considered by many a result of his political differences with Governor Ganduje.