Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has lost the APC Lagos West Senatorial primaries ticket.

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro
Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

Obanikoro lost to Mrs Idiat Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos State.

Recall that Obanikoro’s son, Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC -Eti-Osa) also lost the APC ticket for a return to the House of Representatives in the area on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebule defeated Obanikoro with 424 votes as against 119 and third Aspirant Mr Kayode Opeifa, who polled four votes.

Mr Emeka Okafor, APC Electoral Returning Officer who announced the result, said Adebule scored 424 votes to emerge the Lagos West APC Senatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, Adebule polled 424 votes, Obanikoro -119 votes and Opeifa four votes.

“We have 557 total votes cast, with 10 invalid votes.

“I hereby declare Dr Idiat Adebule winner of APC Lagos West Senatorial Primary election,” he said.

Adebule in her acceptance speech thanked the party leaders and delegates for their support toward her victory.

The former deputy governor urged the electorate to give their full support to the party in the 2023 general elections.

She assured the constituents of proper and good representation at the National Assembly.

Obanikoro, however, walked out from the election venue before the end of the counting exercise and declined comments .

