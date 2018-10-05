Pulse.ng logo
APC Primary: former Dep. Gov. picks Plateau South Senatorial ticket

Longjan scored 972 votes to beat four other contestants including Dame Pauline Tallen for the ticket, at the party’s primary election held in Shendam.

Mr Ignatius Longjan, former Deputy Governor to Ex-Gov. Jonah Jang, on Friday, picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the Plateau South Senatorial seat in 2019 general elections.

Longjan is seeking to replace Sen. Jeremiah Useni of the PDP, who has picked the ticket for the Governorship seat at the party’s primary held on Sept. 30.

Detail of the results as announced by the electoral officer, Mr Abu Isa, showed that Nanven Nimfel came second with 786 votes, while Jibrin Banchir, Pauline Tallen and Stephen Dashe Te,el scored 41, 9 and 5 votes respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though, the primary was peaceful, but full of tension, as it took the Isa led electoral committee two days to successfully conduct and declare the results.

Isa, the former Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, however, described the primary as very transparent, peaceful, free and fair.

While declaring Longjan as the winner, he thanked the delegates and party officials for making the primary a huge success.

In his acceptance speech, Longjan, accepted his nomination by the party delegates and thanked them for finding him worthy enough to represent them at the National Assembly.

By the grace of God, I shall not betray the trust and confidence reposed on me. I will do all my best to give my constituency a qualitative and purposeful representation at the senate if eventually elected,’’ he said.

Longjan, however, called on other aspirants, who contested along with him to join hands with him in ensuring that he came victorious in 2019 general elections. 

