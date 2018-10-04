Pulse.ng logo
Go
Former Benue Dep.Gov, Lawani, picks Benue South Senatorial ticket

Mr Abubakar Muhammed, the APC Electoral Committee Chairman for the district, who announced the result on Thursday in Otukpo, said Lawani polled 1,321 votes to beat his rival, Daniel Onjeh, who scored 1,059 votes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Benue Deputy Governor, Steven Lawani, has picked the Benue South Senatorial ticket to contest the 2019 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Lawani was the state’s deputy governor between 2007 and 2015.

Also, Mr Ormin Torsar won the APC House of Representatives ticket for Gwer West/Gwer East Federal Constituency.

The exercise, which was by affirmation, was held at Aliade town in Gwer Local Government Council on Thursday.

The chairman of the APC panel, Aliyu Yusuf, who conducted the polls, declared Torsar winner after the delegates affirmed him as the party’s candidate.

Other results that were also determined by affirmation same day were those of Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, won by Rep. John Dyegh and Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency, won by Mr Terhile Utaan.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

