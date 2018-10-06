Pulse.ng logo
Former Benue NUJ Chairman wins LP ticket for State Assembly election

Labour Party (LP) members and supporters at the party's campaign flag-off in Delta State on January 21, 2015. play Former Benue NUJ Chairman wins LP ticket for State Assembly election (Illustrative Purpose) (ITSE 2015)

Mr Kris Atsaka, former  Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benue Council has emerged the Labour Party (LP) candidate for 2019 State House of Assembly election .

The former NUJ Chairman will contest election  and if elected, will represent the Benue Makurdi South Constituency.

Announcing the results of LP primaries, Mr John Odoh, the Electoral Officer for Makurdi South State Constituency said Mr Kris Atsaka pulled 28 votes to defeat Matthew Chameh who scored 4 votes.

He said the total number of delegates and votes were 32, adding that the “process was free, fair and credible “.

In his acceptance speech, Atsaka promised a fair representation for the growth and development of the state,if elected in 2019 election.

He thanked all members of the public, his colleagues in Journalism and unionists for their support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atsaka, from the Voice Newspaper, Makurdi, was NUJ Chairman from 2011 -2018 where he served for two terms 

