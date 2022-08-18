RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Chief Letep Dabang, former APC Chairman in the state, as Director-General of its governorship campaign team.

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP
Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Mr John Akans, the Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, said that the party’s State Chairman, Mr Christopher Hassan, would inaugurate the campaign team soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Letep, former chairman of Pankshin Local Government, was the Chairman of the APC until few months ago when he fell out with Gov Simon Lalong and defected to the PDP.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police

EFCC partners CYMS on vote buying, cyber crimes, corruption.

EFCC partners CYMS on vote buying, cyber crimes, corruption.

Russia is recruiting prisoners to fight in war

Russia is recruiting prisoners to fight in war

Power supply restored in South-East – EEDC

Power supply restored in South-East – EEDC

2019: Nigerian media recalls Tinubu calling Obasanjo ‘greatest election rigger’

2019: Nigerian media recalls Tinubu calling Obasanjo ‘greatest election rigger’

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

We did not spend N18.9 billion on bush clearing contract - Agric Ministry dismisses claims

We did not spend N18.9 billion on bush clearing contract - Agric Ministry dismisses claims

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

Trending

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

El Rufai and Peter Obi

'I just dey laff,' El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

PDP crisis: Ayu signed resignation letter, gave it to David Mark – Source reveals

Dino Melaye. (Punch)

Peter Obi’s camp replies ‘Atiku’s attack dog’, Dino Melaye