Setback for PDP, LP as APC gains advantage ahead of Edo guber poll

Adams Oshiomhole welcomed new returnees to the Edo state APC chapter. Pulse Nigeria

They were formally welcomed back into the APC during a gathering at the residence of the party's leader, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, attended by the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, his running mate Dennis Idahosa, and the acting state Chairman of the party, Jaret Tenebe.

As quoted by Punch, Oshiomhole while receiving them said, “I am very honoured to receive my men – these are people whom God used me to mobilise into ACN and now APC. Some of them have played very critical roles in governance when I was governor. They were local government council chairmen.

“Like every family, sometimes there are misunderstandings or communication gaps which made them leave the party, but today, they’ve come to inform us they are moving back home.

“The good news is that this house is so large with many rooms and a big living room which can accommodate everyone as it has accommodated all of us today without much planning, no logistics is involved and no hiring of canopy."

The former chairman of the APC expressed his delight at these individuals' return to the party, stating that they would be welcomed back warmly and treated as if they had never left.

He assured them they would be granted all the rights and privileges afforded to APC members.

He encouraged the returnees, who have joined the party's current efforts, to ensure that the state, known as Nigeria's heartbeat, is governed by the APC through fair and transparent elections.

Okpebholo and Idahosa, both familiar with the electoral process, were highlighted as essential figures in this endeavour.

Oshiomhole called upon them to extend their influence throughout the state, reviving the progressive politics that guided his tenure as governor and building upon the foundation he laid.

Ilaboya, representing those who have come back, said, “This is homecoming because I know what you did to me and where I am today is where you put me.