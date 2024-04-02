The returnees, including John Akhigbe, Dr. Josie Ogedegbe, Frank Ilaboya, Andrew Osigwe, Napoleon Agbama, Scott Ogbemudia, Austin Okoibhole, and Mrs. Ruth Osahor, have pledged their allegiance to the APC and committed to working towards the party's success in the upcoming September 21, 2024 election.
Setback for PDP, LP as APC gains advantage ahead of Edo guber poll
No fewer than eight former local government chairmen in Edo State have rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020.
Recommended articles
They were formally welcomed back into the APC during a gathering at the residence of the party's leader, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, attended by the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, his running mate Dennis Idahosa, and the acting state Chairman of the party, Jaret Tenebe.
As quoted by Punch, Oshiomhole while receiving them said, “I am very honoured to receive my men – these are people whom God used me to mobilise into ACN and now APC. Some of them have played very critical roles in governance when I was governor. They were local government council chairmen.
“Like every family, sometimes there are misunderstandings or communication gaps which made them leave the party, but today, they’ve come to inform us they are moving back home.
“The good news is that this house is so large with many rooms and a big living room which can accommodate everyone as it has accommodated all of us today without much planning, no logistics is involved and no hiring of canopy."
The former chairman of the APC expressed his delight at these individuals' return to the party, stating that they would be welcomed back warmly and treated as if they had never left.
He assured them they would be granted all the rights and privileges afforded to APC members.
He encouraged the returnees, who have joined the party's current efforts, to ensure that the state, known as Nigeria's heartbeat, is governed by the APC through fair and transparent elections.
Okpebholo and Idahosa, both familiar with the electoral process, were highlighted as essential figures in this endeavour.
Oshiomhole called upon them to extend their influence throughout the state, reviving the progressive politics that guided his tenure as governor and building upon the foundation he laid.
Ilaboya, representing those who have come back, said, “This is homecoming because I know what you did to me and where I am today is where you put me.
“So, coming back home is special, and I feel that too for all of us here. We are your children, and we want to continue with your vision for the people driving this project. I can assure you that we are going to work with them to make sure this project is realised.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng