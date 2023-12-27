Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Governor Emmanuel, who spoke with candor, emphasised that there is no rift between him and Governor Eno.

He asserted, "Don’t mind what people may say. We are relating very well. Sometimes, if there is a state function and I attend, they will say he is coming too much, if I don’t attend, they will say ‘they are quarrelling that is why he has refused to come’ but they forget that Udom Emmanuel and the Governor are inseparable."

He further conveyed his commitment to supporting Governor Eno, expressing, "Any support I can give him (Governor Eno) to enable him to succeed, I will always give him. I pray every day for him to succeed."

Governor Eno, in turn, praised his predecessor, describing him as an exceptional leader who refrains from interfering in the current administration but readily offers valuable advice.

He clarified that since assuming office, Governor Emmanuel has never exerted any pressure on him, highlighting that it is, in fact, the present administration that actively seeks his guidance.

“On the contrary, we are the ones chasing him to ask him to always come around to advise us,” Governor Eno stated emphatically.

Moreover, Governor Eno took the opportunity to announce the readiness of the Akwa Ibom State International Christian Worship Center, established during Udom Emmanuel’s tenure. The center is set to host the New Year’s State Interdenominational Service on January 2nd, 2024.